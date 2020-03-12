Kazakhstan switches to distance education amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Education organizations will be transferred to distance learning in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said, Trend reports.

Tugzhanov said that within the framework of the measures taken to prevent coronavirus spreading in Kazakhstan, the country will provide for early holidays for education organizations from March 16 to April 5, 2020.

“Starting from March 16, 2020, vocational secondary schools and higher education institutions will be switched to distance learning; all types of knowledge assessment will also be maximally switched to distance testing,” he said.

The deputy prime minister added that restrictions on international flights with countries from 1A (China, Italy, South Korea, Iran), 1B (Germany, Spain, France), 2 (Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands) and 3 (Belgium, Sweden, Norway, India, Iraq, Philippines, the US) will also be introduced.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,600. Over 126,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 68,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries. Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

