Coronavirus cases count exceeds 200 in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Confirmed coronavirus cases count in Kazakhstan amounted to 204, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Some 54 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan over the period from 00:00 to 12:00 (GMT +6), including 42 cases in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Almaty city, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 2 in Akmola region, 3 in Almaty region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Atyrau region.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan 117 11 Almaty city 58 2 Shymkent 2 Akmola region 5 1 Aktobe region 1 Almaty region 4 Atyrau region 4 East Kazakhstan region 2 Zhambyl region 3 West Kazakhstan region Karaganda region 4 Kostanay region Kyzylorda region 1 Mangystau region 1 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 1 Turkestan region TOTAL 204 13 1

Thus, coronavirus has been confirmed in all three largest cities of Kazakhstan and in 11 out of 14 country’s regions.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 27,300. Over 597,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 131,700 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.