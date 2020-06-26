Lethal coronavirus cases count up in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 26

Seven more lethal coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Five of them were men born in 1961, 1941, 1959, 1946 and 1951, whereas two were women born in 1971 and 1958.

Thus, the overall number of lethal coronavirus cases amounted to 147 country-wide.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 19,750. This includes 12,220 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 147 patients who passed away.

