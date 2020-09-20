Kazakhstan confirms 63 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 63 new cases of the COVID-19 infection to the overall caseload, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

7 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Nur-Sultan city, 2 - in Almaty city, 2 - in Shymkent city, 2 - in Akmola region, 1 - in Aktobe region, 7 - in Atyrau region, 24 - in East Kazakhstan region, 1 - in Zhambyl region, 2 - in West Kazakhstan region, 5 - in Karaganda region, 2 - in Kostanay region, 1 - in Kyzylorda region, 2 - in Pavlodar region, 4 - in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 - in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan has registered a total of 107,262 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.