Kazakhstan to send assistance to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19
Kazakhstan will send humanitarian assistance to neighbouring Kyrgyzstan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kazakh prime minister's office said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 400 ventilators and about 2 million face masks produced by Kazakh enterprises will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan, after the Kyrgyz side made an official appeal for humanitarian assistance.
As of Monday, Kyrgyzstan has registered 66,983 confirmed infection cases, with 1,203 deaths and 57,760 recoveries.
Kazakhstan, which is now fighting a second wave of COVID-19, has reported 121,653 cases, with 1,952 deaths as of Tuesday.
