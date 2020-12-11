Kazakhstan's president outlines priorities of country's chairmanship in EAEU in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council outlined the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2021, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

According to Tokayev, from 2021 the country will take the chairmanship in the statutory bodies of the EAEU from Belarus.

"We set the full implementation of the Treaty on the Union, the elimination of barriers, the development of mutually beneficial cooperative and international cooperation, the improvement of the procedures for the formation of the staff of the commission, the strengthening of its functionality and responsibility as the main priorities for the next year," he said.

The President of Belarus, Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Alexander Lukashenko also taking part in the meeting wished success to Kazakhstan in this work.

"Today we transfer the right of the country-chairman in the bodies of the union to Nur-Sultan and wish our Kazakh colleagues success in this work," he noted.

The president of Kazakhstan is taking part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), which is held under the chairmanship of the Republic of Belarus via videoconference.