Kazakhstan to introduce COVID-19 restrictions in 'red' zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin has announced a number of instructions due to the worsening COVID-related situation in the country, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

“The sanitary and epidemiological situation is changing. There is an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the regions. Some 27 percent of overall hospital beds number is occupied and 24 percent of ER beds are occupied. In addition to the capital, the "red" zone includes 4 regions. There are 6 regions in the "yellow" zone, and 6 regions in the "green" zone,” said Mamin at a governmental meeting.

According to the PM, restrictive measures should be in force in all regions of the "red" zone, the work of monitoring groups has been strengthened, the readiness of reserve infectious beds, the sufficiency of medicines and medical supplies has been ensured.

“To date, about 3.3 million people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and almost 2 million people have been vaccinated with the second dose. But this is not enough. Regional akims (mayors) need to accelerate the vaccination process, especially in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions. The need to introduce compulsory vaccination in labor collectives, in the sphere of services, education is obvious,” added the prime minister.