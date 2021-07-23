Romanian Parliament seeks to consolidate relations with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Nurbakh Rustemov met with Chair of the Senate of the Parliament of Romania Anca Dana Dragu, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform,

The parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations, noting the high level of development of inter-parliamentary ties.

Dragu expressed her support for the initiatives of the Embassy and interest in taking part in their implementation, as well as in other projects in a bilateral format, especially in the trade and economic sphere.

She also thanked the Kazakhstanis side for its support in installation of the bust of the great Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu in Nur-Sultan, expected later this year. The Senate’s Chair noted that this significant cultural event, as well as the upcoming opening of the Kazakhstan square in Bucharest on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, serve as a symbol of friendship between the two nations. The parties also discussed the planned events for the opening of the busts of the great Kazakh composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly in Romania and of the great Romanian composer George Enescu in Kazakhstan.

