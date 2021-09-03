Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss joint development of energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3

Trend:

Kazakh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn met with Khalid Al-Sultan, chairman of the country’s King Abdullah City for Nuclear and Renewable Energy (K.A.CARE), in the capital Riyadh, during which the parties discussed the prospects for further cooperation, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation between the K.A.CARE and Kazakh companies, research institutes, and centers in the field of nuclear energy and renewable sources of energy.

Besides, the ambassador informed Khalid Al-Sultan about the development and achievements of Kazakhstan's nuclear science and the peaceful use of atomic energy over the 30 years of the country's independence and also acquainted the K.A.CARE's chairman with the main points of the Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev’s ‘Unity of people and systemic reforms - solid basis of country's prosperity’ address to the people of Kazakhstan.

Aryn noted that within the address, the president paid special attention to the issues of energy security of Kazakhstan and set a number of tasks for the country's government to develop safe and environmentally friendly nuclear energy.

The diplomat also expressed the readiness of the Kazakh side to intensify cooperation in the field of energy with Saudi Arabia, as well as to start implementing the previously reached agreements.

Al-Sultan highly appreciated the goals, priorities and tasks outlined in the address of the Kazakh president, expressing readiness to further expand bilateral cooperation, which will meet the interests of the two countries and peoples.

The Saudi Arabian representative also expressed his interest in the activities of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank, created on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan – national leader Nursultan Nazarbayev in the country.

K.A.CARE is a government research organization involved in the issues of nuclear and renewable energy in Saudi Arabia.

The organization contributes greatly to the sustainable development of the Kingdom's energy sector and plays a key role in the implementation of technologies for the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.