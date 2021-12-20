Kazakh Health Minister relieved of his post
Alexei Tsoi has been relieved of the post of Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akroda press service, Trend reports.
Born in 1977 in Shymkent city he is a graduate of the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy and the Institute of International Law and Business ‘Daneker’.
He started his medical career in 2001 and then worked for a number of Kazakhstani medical companies.
For the first time Alexei Tsoi joined the Healthcare Ministry as a vice minister in 2014. He was appointed the Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in June 2020 and reappointed in January 2021.
