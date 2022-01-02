Kazakh capital in coronavirus ‘yellow zone’
Nur-Sultan city is the only area of Kazakhstan in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Trend reports.
There are no areas in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.
Nur-Sultan city is in the «yellow zone» for coronavirus.
Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan region, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone».
Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 457 cases of and 440 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Salaries of employees of penitentiary service and General Directorate of Medicine increase in Azerbaijan
By accepting results of second Karabakh war, Armenia can also increase its role in regional framework - President Ilham Aliyev
Hope that agreements reached at Sochi and Brussels meetings will be reflected in real life in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev
Work done in all liberated lands is carried out at expense of state budget of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Our main task is to return former IDPs to their ancestral lands as soon as possible - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev addressing the people on occasion of Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Azerbaijani people for congratulations on occasion of New Year (PHOTO)