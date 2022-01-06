CSTO comments on term of peacekeepers presence in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

The duration of the presence of peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan will depend on the situation and on the decision of the leadership of the republic, and after the end of the operation, the troops will be withdrawn, said CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Trend reports citing Russian media.

"We expect that the period will be short. And in the decision of the Collective Security Council it sounds like this - "for a short period". What kind of short period - several days, or several weeks - it will depend on the situation that develops in Kazakhstan and, of course, on the position of the leadership of Kazakhstan," Zas said.

According to him, if the leadership of the republic "considers that the situation has stabilized and it is controlled by its own forces without the help of all our states, then, of course, the operation will end and all troops will be withdrawn."