Kazakh police detains over 5,000 participants of riots
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
All over Kazakhstan by this moment 5,135 people were detained, acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev told, Trend reports via Kazinform.
Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Turgumbayev revealed the details of the unrest in the country. Speaking about the situation in Almaty, Yerlan Turgumbayev said that participants of riots did not put forward any demands and did not go to negotiations.
"125 pre-trial investigations have been launched on all the facts of violence against government officials, hooliganism, murders, as well as robberies and thefts. More than 5 thousand people have been detained," the Interior Ministry said.
