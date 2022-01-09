Situation with unrest stabilizes in all districts of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

The situation with unrest has been stabilized in all districts of Kazakhstan, Trend reports on Jan. 9 with reference to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

This information was announced during a meeting of the operational staff under the leadership of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on January 9.

“Some 125 criminal cases have been initiated, 5,800 people have been brought to the police, among them many foreigners,” the message said.

“The situation has been stabilized in all districts of the country,” the message said. “The control over the operational situation has been established. The law enforcement officers have liberated all previously seized administrative buildings. The work of utility facilities and life support systems is being restored.”

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated the anti-terorrist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.