Four checkpoints installed at entrance to Atyrau
Four checkpoints were installed in Atyrau at the entrance to the regional center, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
"In connection with the anti-terrorist operation being carried out in the Atyrau region, restrictions have been introduced on the movement of vehicles across the region. Currently, at the entrances to the regional center, there are four checkpoints and nine mobile groups. The Atyrau International Airport also operates in a mode of enhanced security measures. Here, all passengers are also thoroughly checked. At checkpoints, along with identity documents of citizens, personal belongings are checked, vehicles are searched," said the press service of the regional akimat.
