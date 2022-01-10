Over 500 attackers, marauders detained in Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

The commandant's office of Kazakh Almaty informed about parts of the city cleared of bandit groups and number of detained persons, Trend reports via Kazinform.

According to the information center of the commandant's office, on January 9, the Sain - Raimybek - Karyernaya - Zhandosov streets, and the area of Abai - Dostyk - Al-Farabi - Zheltoksan streets were cleared of bandit groups.

The operation to clean up the Auezov, Alatau and Medeu districts continues.

Totally, 508 terrorist attackers, marauders and other criminals were detained, 22 units of firearms and 1412 ammunition confiscated.

At checkpoints, 56 persons and nine vehicles were detained.

The call-center of the commandant's office received 525 signals from citizens, demanding a prompt response. All the messages have been processed.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.