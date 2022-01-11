Kazakh president puts moratorium on increasing salaries of some officials (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a five-year moratorium on increasing the salaries of members of the government, MPs, governors, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

President Tokayev criticized the work of a number of state agencies during a parliamentary meeting, calling it unsuccessful.

“So, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan has practically become a personal bank, representing the interests of certain financial, industrial and construction groups,” Tokayev said. “The government will have to restructure the work of the bank.”

As for the work of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, President Tokayev said that the employees of the fund receive huge salaries, foreign top managers are attracted.

“It is necessary to find out what the board of directors is doing,” the president said. “The public procurement process will be checked. There are many complaints. The Samruk-Kazyna JSC must start to reform the quasi-public sector.”