Potential of Nur Otan party wasn't fully utilized at critical moment - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

The huge personnel and human potential, as well as extensive infrastructure of the Nur Otan Party weren’t fully utilized at a critical moment, the President of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the party’s extraordinary XXI Congress, Trend reports citing his statement.

"Nur Otan, being a party of truly real affairs, should be at the center of events and the forefront of processes. The position of an outsider is no longer acceptable. Besides, should not copy the work of state bodies. The state apparatus has one, while the party - completely different functions," Tokayev said.

According to him, Nur Otan should be mainly engaged in ideological and personnel work, and in necessary cases, direct the work of the state apparatus.