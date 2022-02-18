Kazakhstan's President gives instructions on development of construction industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the results of the activities of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development in 2021 and the main tasks for 2022, Trend reports referring to the press service of Akorda (Presidential Palace of Kazakhstan).

Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev informed the President about the progress in fulfilling his instructions on creating new jobs through the development of the domestic manufacturing industry. The head of state noted the importance of establishing new industries to provide the population with work.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the work of the ministry on making available the state infrastructure and ensuring local producers with raw materials.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions on the development of the construction industry and its demonopolization, the attraction of investments and foundation of new industrial enterprises, growth in the transport potential and transit traffic volume through Kazakhstan's territory, as well as on the digitalization of industry, transport and the construction sector.