Kazakh MPs to take part in sessions of Turkic countries’ PA in Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstani MPs are expected to take part in the sessions of the Turkic countries’ PA in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov to hear a report on the trips of the MPs to the regions of the country where the latters raised public awareness on the upcoming constitutional referendums and constitutional amendments.

In his report Speaker Koshanov revealed that the MPs held up to 250 events a day at enterprises, markets, social facilities and remote settlements. In his words, the public generally supports the proposed reforms and is ready to take part in the referendum.

During the trips the deputies of the Majilis got feedback on the problems the public is concerned with. All issues will be reviewed jointly with the Cabinet in accordance with the approved algorithm.

The Majilis Speaker also informed the Head of State on the lawmaking activity of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, revealing that 64 draft laws have been approved and 51 bills are still under consideration.

The President was also briefed on the preparations for the public hearing of the report of the Government and the Accounts Committee for 2021 as well as holding of the parliamentary hearings on the issues of water resources.

Utmost attention was paid to inter-parliamentary cooperation of Kazakhstan with the Kyrgyz colleagues who held a meeting in Kordai settlement in Zhambyl region. Kazakhstani MPs are also expected to take part in the sessions of the CSTO PA in Armenia and the Turkic countries’ PA in Kyrgyzstan.