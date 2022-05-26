Kazakh President talks importance of Greater Eurasia mega-project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the involvement of many countries in the Greater Eurasia mega-project, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

“President of Russia Vladimir Putin put forward a very interesting proposal such as the Greater Eurasia mega-project. Indeed, this is a project that deserves a very detailed study, discussion, and I believe that sooner or later we will come to its implementation,” Tokayev said.

He called for the involvement of many countries in this project.

“Moreover, the Russian President made an absolutely rational proposal to involve other interested countries in the integration process. Here we can talk about the countries included in the One Belt One Road project, as well as about other countries that really express interest in joining the integration processes in the Eurasian space,” Tokayev said.

He also touched upon the financial issue.

“We had fairly detailed talks on this topic with Vladimir Putin the other day. We have reached the necessary agreements, and measures have been taken by the Government of Kazakhstan. I believe that there is no issue with funding it now,” Tokayev emphasized.