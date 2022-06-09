GECF SecGen underscores value of Kazakhstan joining organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Mohamed Hamel, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) has underscored the value of Kazakhstan joining the organization, Trend reports citing the GECF.

The topic was discussed during the meeting of Hamel with Kazakh Ambassador to Qatar Arman Issagaliyev.

Hamel acknowledged the position of Kazakhstan in the energy world, thanks to its vast hydrocarbon reserves and resources.

Emphasizing Kazakhstan’s previous status of an Observer Member at the GECF, the Secretary General underscored the value of joining the world’s largest intergovernmental organisation on natural gas.

The GECF official invited Kazakhstan’s presence at upcoming high-level events of the Forum. The sides agreed to continue the engagement.