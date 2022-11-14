Plant in Kazakhstan receives funding as part of measures to curb sugar prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. A sugar refinery in Kazakhstan will receive funding as part of measures to curb sugar prices in the country, Trend reports on Monday, citing the government of Kazakhstan.

This became known during a working trip of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin to the Zhetysu region.

While inspecting the Koksu Sugar Plant, the Deputy Prime Minister discussed with the management of the enterprise the nuances of implementing a new approach - allocating financing directly to producers. The processing capacity of sugar beet at the Koksu sugar plant is 2,000 tons/day, raw sugar - 340 tons/day. In 2021, the volume of sugar production amounted to 48.7 thousand tons, of which 13.2 thousand tons is beet sugar, and 35.5 thousand tons is raw sugar.

In the first half of October of this year, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Trade Committee, social and entrepreneurial corporations and sugar factories to curb sugar prices in the country. At the moment, in 13 regions, loan agreements are at the stage of approval and signing. A loan agreement with the Koksu Sugar Plant for a total amount of 5.6 billion tenge is at the final stage.