Kazakh Air Astana looks to launch flights to Israel, Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Kazakhstan’s Air Astana carrier is expected to launch direct flights to Israel sometime in 2023, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

Media reports indicate that the first flight will take place in September the following year.

The necessity of establishing this transport route was first discussed in July by Israeli officials with their Kazakh counterparts.

Direct air flights between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are also expected to start in September 2023.

Air Astana is a Kazakh group of airlines, consisting of Air Astana and low-cost airline FlyArystan. The company is a joint venture between the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna (51 percent) and the British company BAE Systems PLC (49 percent). Since its inception in 2002, it has transported over 60 million passengers and more than 280 thousand tons of cargo and mail.