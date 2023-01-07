Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz increases gas resource base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. JSC National Company 'QazaqGaz' received the rights for the Pridorozhnoye gas field in South Kazakhstan, with recoverable gas reserves of 10 billion cubic meters, from "Samruk-Energy" JSC, a source in QazaqGaz told Trend.

The national company concluded a deal with "Tegis Munay" LLP, a part of "Samruk-Energy" group of companies, on the purchase of assets, which included the "Mangyshlak-Munay" LLP. The latter possessed the rights for the production of gas on the Pridorozhnoye gas field.

QazaqGaz previously approved the roadmap for gas exploration and production. In the framework of the document, an increase in the gas resource base of 700 billion cubic meters is expected.

Pridorozhnoye field was discovered in 1975. Confirmed deposits are estimated to be around 16.5 billion cubic meters and located at depths of 1,450 meters and 2,600 meters.