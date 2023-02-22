Largest Kazakh energy holding to increase electricity production through renewables dev’t program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Samruk-Energy JSC, the largest Kazakh energy holding, plans to increase electricity production through renewable energy, a source at the company told Trend.

According to the source, electricity generation by the holding's renewable energy facilities (solar, wind, and small hydroelectric power plants) from January through December 2022 amounted to 417.5 million kilowatt-hours, which is 34.6 percent higher than over the same period of 2021.

At the same time, as noted in the company, the share of electricity generated by renewable energy enterprises of Samruk-Energy in 2022 amounted to 8.3 percent of the total volume of electricity generated by renewable energy facilities in Kazakhstan.

In addition, in 2022, a project for the construction of a wind power plant in the Shelek corridor with a capacity of 60 MW was successfully implemented in the Almaty region.

At the same time, the production of electricity at this facility has the potential to expand to 300 MW, the company noted.

"The renewable energy facility was built within the Intergovernmental Framework Agreement between Kazakhstan and China on strengthening cooperation in the field of industrialization and investment," the source added.

Also, within the framework of the investment program until 2030, Samruk-Energy plans to develop the network of the Shelek power hub for the construction of new renewable energy facilities.