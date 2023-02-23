Samruk-Energy talks plans to modernize Kazakhstan's power system in coming years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Samruk-Energy JSC, the largest Kazakh energy holding, is going to implement a number of strategically important investment projects in the energy sector of Kazakhstan from 2023 through 2030, a source at the company told Trend.

According to the source, in addition to the priority areas of activity related to the production, distribution of electric and thermal energy, as well as the extraction of thermal coal, the company will continue to carry out projects withing its investment program.

"Among the key projects, it is planned to put into operation the cyclic flow technology of coal mining at the Bogatyr section of Bogatyr Coal company. The project will increase the company's capacity production from 42 million to 50 million tons of coal per year.

Moreover, the company plans to implement a number of reconstruction projects, such as the modernization of Almaty CHP-2, the reconstruction of Almaty CHP-3 on the basis of a combined-cycle gas plant, as well as the restoration of power unit No.1 at Ekibastuz SDPP-1.

Moreover, Samruk-Energy will work on the expansion and reconstruction of Ekibastuz SDPP-2 with the installation of power units No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6.

In parallel, the company will be engaged in the construction of Ekibastuz SDPP-3, as well as the counter-regulating Kerbulak HPP on the Ili River, the source added.

Also, working towards the development of electricity generation from renewable energy sources, Samruk-Energo plans to develop the connection networks of the Shelek power plant for the construction of new renewable energy facilities.

The company's plans for the coming years also include the reconstruction of cable networks in Almaty and Almaty region.

Meanwhile, according to the results of 2022, the energy-producing organizations of the holding produced 35.8 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 0.8 percent higher than in the same period of 2021. The share of Samruk-Energy in the electricity market of Kazakhstan remains the leading one and amounts to 31.7 percent.