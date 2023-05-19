Kazakh low-cost air carrier launches flights between Astana and Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. FlyArystan, Kazakh's first low-cost air carrier, has launched direct passenger flights on the Astana-Ankara route, Trend reports.

Starting from May 23, the flights between Astana and Ankara will operate twice a week, specifically on Tuesdays and Sundays. The flights will be carried out on Airbus A320 aircraft.

According to the company's schedule, the flight from Astana to Ankara is scheduled to depart at 14:15 (GMT+6) and arrive at Ankara Esenboga Airport at 16:25 (GMT+3). The estimated flight duration is 5 hours and 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction, from Ankara to Astana, are scheduled to depart at 17:10 (GMT+3) and arrive at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport at 00:55 (GMT+6).

Reportedly, an increase in the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Türkiye will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the countries.

Also, as Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee noted, jointly with Kazakh airlines, work is underway to increase the number of international flights and expand the geography of flights.