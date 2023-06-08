Kazakhstan aims to become one of most advanced digital hubs in Eurasia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Kazakhstan intends to become one of the largest and most advanced digital hubs in Eurasia, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 35th Plenary Session of Foreign Investors' Council in Astana, Trend reports.

"Digitalization has already become a determining factor in the competitiveness of entire countries and regions. It is expected that by 2025, the global digital technology market will increase by 50 percent and amount to $6.8 trillion," he said.

As the president noted, according to the forecast, within 10 years up to 70 percent of the world's goods and services will be produced using digital technologies.

"We in Kazakhstan clearly understand the critical importance of this trend. In other words, digitalization has become a national priority for us. We intend to become one of the largest and most advanced digital hubs in Eurasia," he added.

Tokayev also mentioned that, recently 62 countries unanimously supported the creation of the UN Digital Solutions Center for the Sustainable Development of Central Asia in Kazakhstan. The Center is designed to integrate global, regional, and national interests aimed at preventing the emergence of "digital walls" between countries.