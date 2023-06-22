Kazakh companies contribute to restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Kazakh companies have contributed to the restoration of liberated territories, constructing social infrastructure, and collaborating with Azerbaijani businesses, Aliya Mussabekova, senior research fellow at Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan told Trend.

“Kazakhstan actively supports Azerbaijan in political matters, advocating for its territorial integrity, peaceful development, and the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people,” she said.

According to the expert, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have enjoyed a strong strategic partnership in the Caspian region. Over the course of more than 30 years of diplomatic relations, our countries have signed over 120 agreements and treaties, reflecting the high level of strategic partnership between the countries.

As Mussabekova noted, the analysts have long emphasized the underutilized potential of economic cooperation between the two nations.

“However, it is encouraging to note that bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan grew by 40 percent in 2022, exceeding $460 million. Furthermore, the volume of mutual trade continues to expand, with a 40 percent increase in the first four months of this year alone, reaching $185 million. In my opinion, significant opportunities for economic partnership lie in the digital sphere, fintech, and green economy,” she said.

When it comes to the cooperation in the field of transport, in her opinion, in today's international political realities, there is a significant opportunity to increase the cargo flow between Europe and Asia through the Middle Corridor.

“For 2022, a transportation plan was agreed upon by the participants of this route, with a volume of 3.2 million tons of cargo. This figure is five times higher than in 2021, indicating the growing commercial attractiveness and development of the project,” the analyst added.

However, she noted, despite the countries' efforts to promote the development of this route, there are objective limitations to overcome.

“These include the lack of capacity in the seaports of Aktau and Baku, the need for increased transshipment infrastructure, dredging work, an aging tanker fleet with an average age of 16-17 years in the Caspian Sea, insufficient railway rolling stock and locomotives, and infrastructure constraints on railway sections in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and other areas,” she said.

According to Mussabekova, it is also important to note that transportation connections are vital, as they not only serve as physical links but also facilitate the development of adjacent territories and attract additional investments.

“Therefore, significant opportunities for Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation exist in this sphere. For instance, we could jointly develop industries such as shipbuilding, machinery manufacturing, equipment production for oil extraction and processing, pipeline construction, and more,” she said.

In her opinion, in the face of the current geopolitical situation, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan must seek new dynamics in the development of their relations and adopt new approaches to enhance national sovereignty.

“As leaders in our respective regions - Kazakhstan in Central Asia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus - our countries can contribute to the expansion of interregional cooperation and the formation of sustainable connections between Central Asia and the South Caucasus,” she said.

Along with this, the expert also touched on the historic ties between the two countries.

“Although this sentiment is frequently echoed, it is worth reiterating the thesis of the historical interconnectedness of our peoples. Our countries share excellent partnership ties within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). This year, Kazakhstan assumes the chairmanship of the OTS, underscoring its significant emphasis on the Turkic vector in foreign policy,” she said.

In her opinion, it would also be beneficial to strengthen contacts between the youth of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

“In reality, we do not know our neighbors as well as we should, and Azerbaijan is Kazakhstan's neighbor on the Caspian Sea. There is great potential in the cultural and educational spheres, and we should expand student exchanges, introduce dual-degree programs, internships, joint research projects, as well as organize music and film festivals. I believe that modern Azerbaijani culture, music, and cinema would generate considerable interest among the Kazakhs audience,” she explained.

So, as Mussabekova said, by overcoming existing limitations and seizing the opportunities presented, the two countries can enhance regional connectivity, boost economic growth, and foster greater understanding and friendship between the peoples.

So, Musabekova said, by overcoming existing limitations and seizing the opportunities presented, the two countries can enhance regional connectivity, boost economic growth, and foster greater understanding and friendship between the peoples.