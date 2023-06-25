Kazakhstan's investments in fixed assets up by 17.2 percent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Kazakhstan's investments in fixed assets totaled 5.07 trillion Kazakh tenge ($11.3 billion) from January through May 2023, which is 17.2 percent more compared to the same period of the previous year, Trend reports.

Significant growth was noted in Turkestan region (56.5 percent), Mangystau region (42.2 percent), Kyzylorda region (40 percent), Kostanay region (38.1 percent), Karaganda region (36.9 percent), West Kazakhstan region (33.7 percent), Pavlodar region (29.8 percent), and Ulytau (25.3 percent).

Among the various sectors, construction and major renovation of buildings and structures accounted for nearly 58 percent of the total investment volume. The acquisition of machinery, equipment, and vehicles represented over a quarter of the overall investment amount.

The primary financing sources for investments in fixed assets remained the internal funds of businesses, with a total volume of 3.9 trillion Kazakh tenge ($8.7 billion) or 78.5 percent of the total. Budgetary funds accounted for 12.4 percent of the total investment volume, experiencing a substantial growth of 41.6 percent compared to January through May 2022.

Furthermore, the banking sector contributed 2.1 percent to the overall investment in fixed assets.