Indian airlines to launch new flight to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 22. IndiGo, a major Indian airline, is launching a direct flight between Delhi and Kazakhstan’s Almaty, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, these flights were initiated with the support of the ministry and the Kazakh Tourism National Company.

The flights for this route will commence at the end of September 2023 and will operate three times a week.

According to the ministry, this flight will mark the airline's 32nd international direct route.

The Official Representative of the Kazakh Ministry, Moldir Abdualieva, said that negotiations for launching new direct flights are regularly conducted with foreign airlines. Recently, flight frequency to Qatar, Egypt, and China has increased.

She emphasized that foreign companies are showing significant interest in Kazakhstan. For instance, this summer, Oman's airline, SalamAir, began operating flights twice a week on the Almaty-Muscat route.

IndiGo Airlines operates flights to over 75 destinations in India as well as major Asian cities. The airline has an extensive network in Europe and North America through code-sharing partnerships.