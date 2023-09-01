Kazakhstan's increase of minimum wage to cover about 1.8 million people

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. The minimum wage in Kazakhstan will be increased to 85,000 tenge (about $185) from January 1, 2024, Trend reports.

Currently, the minimum wage in Kazakhstan is 70,000 tenge (about $152). The last time the minimum wage in Kazakhstan increased on January 1, 2023.

"This measure will have a positive impact on the well-being of about 1.8 million citizens, including 350,000 state employees. In general, for the comprehensive development of the labor market, the government needs to approve the Comprehensive Plan up to 2030 as soon as possible," President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to him, in addition to a clear definition of the principles and priorities of the new economic policy, the quality and full implementation of the planned reforms is critical.