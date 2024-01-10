Jusan Bank tops Kazakh financial services sector for ESG reporting

Leading Kazakh financial institution Jusan Bank has been commended by PwC Kazakhstan as the top-ranking financial company and 13th best overall company in Kazakhstan for ESG disclosure in 2023.

PwC commended Jusan Bank as part of the consultancy’s annual report on the Top 50 best companies in Kazakhstan for ESG disclosure, now in its fourth year. The report analyzed annual reports and sustainability reports prepared by companies across the country on their 2022 results.

Jusan Bank’s 2022 non-financial report was its second ever such report, and focused on the Bank’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and resource consumption, as well as in reducing the portfolio share of loans to environmentally harmful enterprises.

This recognition comes against a backdrop of growing focus on sustainability and ESG in Kazakhstan.

Galimzhan Yessenov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Jusan Bank, said that Jusan Bank “recognizes its responsibility to act in a sustainable manner,” and added that the bank has “invested significant resources into improving ESG practices and reporting”.

Going forward, Jusan Bank intends to adopt a climate strategy that is designed to ensure the Bank’s resilience and ability to mitigate against the impacts of climate change on its business model.