Kazakhstan, IFC discuss further development of Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. Kazakhstan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) considered issues of cooperation on the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

This topic was discussed between the Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev and representatives of the IFC.

The parties also discussed issues of cooperation on the development of some Kazakh airports, dry ports and logistics parks, the construction of a third checkpoint on the border of Kazakhstan with China, a container hub in the port of Aktau and the Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal, as well as the reconstruction of a number of highways.

"In the next 5 years, about $40 billion will be required to implement all the tasks set in the transport industry, including increasing transit capacity. The Ministry has formed a pool of 36 projects in the fields of railway and maritime transport, aviation and roads", Lastayev said.

As he noted, as part of these measures, work is underway with Abu Dhabi Ports, Lianyungang Port, PSA, FESCO, COSCO Shipping, Rhenus, SOVICO, Terminal Holding, TAV Holding and others.

At the end of the meeting, its participants expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation in the field of transport.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.