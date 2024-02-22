Kazakhstan, Romania to create working group to support mutual investments in energy field

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 22. Kazakhstan and Romania will create a working group to support mutual investments in the energy field, Trend reports.

An agreement on this was reached during a meeting between the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev and his Romanian counterpart Sebastian Burduja.

The working group will consist of representatives of the ministries of energy and finance of the countries.

It was noted that the working group will develop mechanisms to further enhance bilateral cooperation and support mutual investments in the energy field.

In addition to this, during the meeting, a number of Romanian companies expressed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan in the supply of equipment and components for the oil and gas sector. In turn, the Kazakh side stated that it would study this proposal.

The parties also agreed to hold further discussions on the development of cooperation in the chemical and metallurgical fields and to encourage companies from the countries participating in auctions for renewable energy projects in Romania and Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania in 2023 increased to $2.88 billion (in 2022 - $2.6 billion). Kazakh exports to Romania amounted to $2.76 billion, and imports of goods from Romania amounted to $112 million.