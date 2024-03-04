Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to visit Russia and Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov is scheduled to pay visits to Russia and Uzbekistan this month, the press service of the country's government said, Trend reports.

"In March, Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov is scheduled to pay working visits to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan," the press service said.

During the visit to Russia, the prime minister of Kazakhstan will hold talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in narrow and extended formats in Moscow. The parties will discuss the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of two states, as well as measures for further development of mutually beneficial trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

In Uzbekistan, Oljas Bektenov will hold talks with Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, during which they will discuss prospects for enhancing trade and investment cooperation, and the development of cooperation in the industrial, energy, agricultural, transportation, and logistics spheres.

