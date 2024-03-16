Kazakh bank joins list of financial institutions refusing MIR card payments

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 16. Kazakhstan's Bereke Bank will stop accepting payments on MIR cards, the statement of Bereke Bank said, Trend reports.

"Bereke Bank informs about the termination of interaction with Russia's National Payment Card System (RNPCS) MIR. Acceptance of non-cash payments at the POS-terminals of Bereke Bank using MIR cards will be unavailable from March 17, 2024," the report says.

At the same time, it is noted that operations on VISA, MASTERCARD, and UnionPay cards in the POS terminals of Bereke Bank are available in full.

Meanwhile, earlier, Kazakhstan's Freedom Bank suspended P2P (person-to-person) transfers from and to Russian MIR payment cards.

"P2P transfers to Freedom Bank from or to the MIR card are no longer available," the bank informed.

As an alternative, the bank offered its clients the SWIFT system or the service of transferring money by phone number through Tsifra Bank.

To note, the US Ministry of Finance has imposed sanctions against Russia's National Payment Card System (NPCS). The Russian National Payment Card System is the operator of the Russian national payment system, MIR.

