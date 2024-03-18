Kazakhstan using its resources to back global transition to green, renewable energy - MFA

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Kazakhstan is leveraging its resources and diplomatic engagement to support the global transition to green and renewable energy, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko during a briefing for reporters, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan aspires to become carbon neutral by 2060, in response to the escalating effects of climate change. We are leveraging our resources and diplomatic involvement to help the world shift to green and renewable energy. We regularly interact with our neighbors in Central Asia to develop mutually acceptable solutions to common difficulties, such as the growing problem of water scarcity," he said.

According to Vassilenko, in this regard, Kazakhstan is advocating for the establishment of a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. Moreover, the country will convene a UN Regional Climate Summit in 2026.

"These commitments and initiatives demonstrate our determination to address global challenges and foster international cooperation. I hope you will agree that their implementation would greatly benefit the world," he said.

To note, Kazakhstan is developing a roadmap for the implementation of the Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality until 2060. The roadmap should be the main tool for the energy transition and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. In this regard, a working group has been created. More than 200 experts take part in its work.