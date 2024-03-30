More than 10 thousand people evacuated in Kazakhstan due to freshets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. More than 10 thousand people were evacuated from settlements in seven regions of Kazakhstan due to freshets, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Trend reports.

The ministry reported that in Turkestan, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Ulytau and Abay regions, 10,587 people were rescued and evacuated, including 5,101 children. It is noted that there are 5,497 people in temporary accommodation sites, including 1,739 children in the Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and Abay regions.

According to the information, more than 6 thousand people, about 2 thousand pieces of equipment and 12 aircraft are involved in rescue operations. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, due to extensive floods in several areas of the regions of Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Abay, Ulytau and Akmola, local emergencies have been declared.