Kazakhstan, World Bank discuss priorities for further co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov and Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan, have discussed the prospects for the World Bank’s activities in Kazakhstan, as well as priorities for further cooperation, Trend reports, citing the MFA.

During the discussion, the interlocutors also addressed the potential for implementing a number of investment projects in Kazakhstan's important economic sectors.

Umarov highlighted the good dynamics of long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with the World Bank, as well as the bank's significant contribution to the country's socioeconomic development. He is also sure that the bank's engagement with the country, which aims to promote Kazakhstan's reforms for more inclusive and sustainable growth, will continue.

In turn, Andrei Mikhnev stated that the World Bank is an important partner of Kazakhstan and is currently working on the combined implementation of ten projects totaling more than $4 billion. According to him, several new infrastructural projects are in the works.

In conclusion, the parties noted mutual interest in deepening cooperation in key areas.

Notably, the World Bank's total loan amount for Kazakhstan exceeds $9.17 billion. Kazakhstan took 23rd place among the countries with the largest volume of the loan portfolio from the WB.

The World Bank's cooperation in Kazakhstan spans more than 30 years and is presently governed by the Kazakhstan Country Cooperation Framework (CPF 2020–2025).