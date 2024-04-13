Floods force thousands to evacuate in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Above 102,000 people have been evacuated over floods in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

According to figures, 102,328 individuals have been rescued since the floods began.



Flooding began in Kazakhstan in March. Locally, an emergency has been proclaimed in eight regions of the country. Over 35,000 people, 4,000 pieces of equipment, and 17 airplanes were involved in the rescue efforts.

