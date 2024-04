BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a visit to Armenia on April 15, Trend reports.

The Kazakh President is scheduled to meet with PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Following this visit, Tokayev will depart for the flood-affected areas of Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel