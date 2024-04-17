Kazakhstan withholds details on claims against consortium developing Kashagan field

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. Kazakhstan considers information regarding the amount of the claim against the consortium developing the Kashagan field as confidential, said Adviser to the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Shyngys Ilyasov, Trend reports.

He made the comments in connection with Bloomberg's publication about the increase in the amount of the claim.

"According to the terms of the provisions of the production sharing agreement for the North Caspian project, details of arbitration disputes and claims are not subject to disclosure. This is a purely commercial dispute that the parties intend to resolve through arbitration procedures," he said.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing a source, reported that Kazakhstan increased the amount of claims against the developers of the Kashagan field to $150 billion. Previously, the country's authorities had already demanded $15 billion from the North Caspian Operating Company N.V. (NCOC), the operator of Kashagan, but now they have increased the demands by another $138 billion.

This amount includes the loss of profits from the potential sale of oil, which investors promised to make available to the government.