Kazakhstan, Thailand sign agreement on visa-free regime

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Kazakhstan and Thailand signed an agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of national passports, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara.

Thus, according to the agreement, citizens of both countries can stay without a visa for up to 30 calendar days from the date of entry into each other’s territory.

The agreement will become fully valid after the parties finalize the domestic procedures.

In addition, as the parties noted during the meeting, cooperation in tourism is actively developing, and the number of direct flights between two countries is growing. In 2023, 172,000 Kazakh tourists visited Thailand, which is 2.5 times higher than the figure for 2022.

The parties also signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Tourism between the ministries of tourism and sports of Kazakhstan and Thailand.

Notably, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Thailand amounted to $367 million in 2023.