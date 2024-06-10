Korean companies to participate in business forum in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 10. Large South Korean businesses will participate in the 13th Kazakhstan-Korea business forum on June 12, Trend reports.

According to Samruk-Kazyna (Kazakhstan's investment holding), more than 50 companies have already confirmed their participation in the event, including such companies as Samsung, Hyundai, Dossan, Posco Holding, LS Corporation, and others.

In general, about 300 business representatives from Kazakhstan and South Korea are expected to participate in the event.

The Kazakhstan-Korea Business Forum will be held within the framework of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Kazakhstan on June 11–13.

The presidents of the two countries will hold negotiations and take part in the Kazakh-Korean business forum. Several bilateral papers will be signed during the visit.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between the countries in 2023 exceeded $6 billion. Exports to South Korea during the period amounted to $3.8 billion, and imports from South Korea amounted to $2.2 billion.