Kazakhstan, Nurminen Logistics Plc discuss increasing efficiency of Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. Kazakhstan and a number of foreign companies, including the Finnish Nurminen Logistics Plc, have discussed increasing the efficiency of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

Negotiations on this topic took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, representatives of foreign companies, and the management of Nurminen Logistics Plc.

During the negotiations, the parties considered issues of developing the transport infrastructure of Kazakhstan as well as the prospects and opportunities for implementing joint investment projects in order to increase the efficiency of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

To note, the Finnish company is one of the largest operators in the field of logistics, providing various rail transportation services and assistance with freight forwarding and cargo handling. The company's key markets are Finland, the Baltic countries, and the CIS.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.