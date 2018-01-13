Volume of Kyrgyzstan’s export to EEU markets increased by 25%

13 January 2018 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of Kyrgyzstan’s mutual trade with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) exceeded $ 2 million in 11 months of 2017, which is for 14.3% more than in 2016, Kabar reports.

The National Statistics Committee (NSC) reported that the export of goods increased by 25.7%, and the import - by 11.2%. NSC Chairman Akylbek Sultanov said that the largest share of the county’s mutual trade with the EEU member states belong to Russia (59.4%) and Kazakhstan (36.6%).

"Kyrgyzstan increased its export goods of knitted clothes, dried fruits, butter, onions and garlic to Russia. At the same time, export of bean vegetables and incandescent lamps decreased," Sultanov said.

In the import of goods from Russia, poultry meat and by-products, tires for vehicles, flour confectionery, chocolate and other food products increased. Along with this, the NSC chairman stressed that the import of pipes and profiles, paints and varnishes, as well as medicines decreased.

"Export of goods to Kazakhstan such as knitted garments, polished glass, and precious metal ores have increased. At the same time, there was a decrease in the export of plastic containers and dried fruits," Sultanov said.

In the import of goods from Kazakhstan, volumes of pasta and flour products, rice, sunflower oil, steel, hard coal, and artificial butter increased. At the same time, the import of cosmetics and wires decreased.

Azernews Newspaper
