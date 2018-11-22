Kyrgyzstan establishes Council on Relations with Compatriots Abroad

Сouncil on Relations with Compatriots Abroad under the President has been established in Kyrgyzstan. Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a relevant decree, 24.kg reports referring to the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

It is noted that the need for the council was caused by an increase in the number of our compatriots working abroad, who are interested in investing in various economic projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. Therefore, the state will in every possible way encourage such initiatives and create all the necessary conditions for those who want to invest.

Appropriate financial mechanisms and the necessary infrastructure must be developed for it.

An executive committee of the council includes Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova, who will be a chairwoman of the new council, as well as the head of the Presidential Administration Dosaly Esenaliev and Chairman of the State Migration Service Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov.

Council members are a deputy of the Parliament Aida Kasymalieva, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, Head of the Strategic Development Department Daniyar Imanaliev, Foreign Affairs Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov, Executive Director of Roza Otunbayeva’s Initiative International Public Foundation Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva and the leader of the association International Congress of Kyrgyzstanis and Compatriots Zamandash Zhenish Moldokmatov.

In addition, Jamila Begieva, Chairwoman of Mekenim Ala-Too Association in Moscow, Kanybek Akayev, head of the regional association from Novosibirsk, Tursunbai Kubatbekov, head of the interregional public organization, and other 25 people, heads of various unions of compatriots in Russia, became members of the council.

Since the beginning of the year, 250,000 Kyrgyzstanis have left for Russia. The Kyrgyz Republic takes the fourth place in terms of the number of citizens who came to Russia for work.

