Kyrgyz special services warn citizens against provocative actions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan warned residents of the country about responsibility for distributing provocative materials, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"At present, provocative messages are circulating through various social networks about calling citizens for illegal actions. In case of the identification of the persons distributing provocative messages, the State Committee for National Security reserves the right to announce an official warning to them," the statement said.

According to the press center, the SCNS is now carrying out "active work to prevent and suppress such ongoing provocative actions by individual forces interested in destabilizing the situation."

On Wednesday, August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (GKNB) attempted to detain the former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev in the village of Koy-Tash, which proved unsuccessful. Supporters of the ex-president who guarded his residence fought off the attack and took 6 members of the GKNB personnel hostage.

This was followed by clashes between the backup police forces who arrived at the scene and the citizens supporting Atambayev. As a result of the confrontation, one commando was killed and more than 50 people were injured.

